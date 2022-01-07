Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the only criminal charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office.

The expected procedural move had been requested by prosecutors and came as they, Cuomo and his lawyers made a virtual appearance Friday before a judge in Albany City Court.

Cuomo didn't speak during the brief hearing.

He was briefly visible on the videoconference, wearing a black mask.

Cuomo had denied the allegation that he groped an aide in 2020.

The Albany district attorney had said he found the aide credible but believed he couldn't prove her allegations in court.

The judge's decision comes three days after Albany County DA David Soares decided to drop the charge after his office "concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial."

Cuomo was charged after a criminal complaint was filed by the Albany County sheriff on Oct. 28.

Cuomo resigned from office in August after the state attorney general released a report that found he sexually harassed multiple women.