John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison cell after court approved his extradition

MADRID -- Software entrepreneur John McAfee has been found dead Wednesday inside a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the U.S.

The Spanish paper El Mundo reports McAfee was found inside his cell, dead by suicide. The Associated Press reports prison personnel tried to revive him, but the medical team certified his death.

A few hours earlier, Spain's National Court had approved McAfee's extradition to face tax-related criminal charges in the U.S.

McAfee gained name recognition with his antivirus software and the company bearing his name.

Prosecutors in Tennessee have charged McAfee with evading taxes after failing to report income.

He was arrested last fall at the Barcelona airport.

If you or someone you know is experience mental or emotional challenges, there are numerous resources available:

