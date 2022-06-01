John Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Ronald Reagan

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has given his final blessing to full freedom for John Hinckley, the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman noted Wednesday that Hinckley, who turned 67 on Sunday, was profoundly troubled when he shot Reagan but that he had been able to get mental health help.

The judge said in September that he would free Hinckley from all remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well.

The judge noted Hinckley has not shown any signs of active mental illness since the mid-1980s.

The judge added Hinckley has also not shown any violent behavior or interest in weapons.

Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley did not attend, did not change anything about his planned release from conditions.

Hinckley had been in a mental hospital for more than two decades after he was found not guilty of shooting Reagan, by reason of insanity.