Jill Biden helps honor women from 15 countries for courage on International Women's Day

MANDEL NGAN/AP
FILE - US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during a tour at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden, Connecticut, on March 3, 2021. Biden says nearly two dozen women the State Department is honoring, Monday, March 8, 2021, for their courage, made an “intentional decision” to persist and demand justice despite their fear. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP)
Jill Biden
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 12:34:06-05

First lady Jill Biden says 21 women the State Department is honoring for their courage made an "intentional decision" to persist and demand justice despite their fear.

The women recognized Monday with the State Department's International Women of Courage Award include seven from Afghanistan receiving posthumous honors.

Biden said in remarks at a virtual awards ceremony that the honorees made extraordinary choices in the course of ordinary lives.

The Associated Press reported that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was held virtually and not at the State Department.

Biden says courage isn't really found but is "an intentional decision made."

The 14 living awardees are from Belarus, Cameroon, China, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guatemala, Iran, Myanmar, Nepal, Somalia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Venezuela.

Monday is International Women's Day.

