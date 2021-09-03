Jesse Jackson's wife headed home from hospital after COVID

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson's wife will be released from a Chicago hospital where she has been treated for COVID-19.

A statement Friday from Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple's five children, doesn't specify when his 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Rev. Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred recently to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

He has been vaccinated against the virus, but he says Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, had not been vaccinated because of a "preexisting condition" that worried them.

The couple was admitted to Northwestern on Aug. 21.

Jacqueline was moved to the ICU at Northwestern on Aug. 27. At the time, she was breathing on her own and received oxygen.

On Aug. 30, she had been moved out of the ICU and into a regular room but was still on oxygen at the time, the Associated Press reported.