James Gunn, Peter Safran to lead division that will replace DC Films

There has been a big shake-up in the DC universe, this time, behind the scenes.

In a move that has reverberated around Hollywood, filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran have been chosen to head up DC's TV, animation and film division taking the roles of co-CEOs and co-chairs to leave DC Studio's new unit at Warner Bros., which will replace DC Films.

The new division will now have a top director in the top executive role. As the Hollywood Reporter noted, the appointments will end a search by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, which had taken months, to replace the former leader of DC Films, Walter Hamada.

Gunn and Safran will report directly to Zaslav, as co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios.

Hamada left the role last week, considered to be one of the most coveted yet challenging executive roles in Hollywood.

According to reports, the studio had been in talks with producer Dan Lin to take on the role, and the initial offer to Safran and Gunn to pursue it further came from Warner film's co-chair Michael De Luca over the summer.

Gunn and Safran were seen on the Warner Bros. lot meeting with De Luca recently.

Safran has been tasked with focusing on the business and production aspect of the business, while Gunn will focus on the creative side.