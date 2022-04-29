James Corden announces exit of 'The Late Late Show' in 2023

Talk show host James Corden announced that he is planning to leave "The Late Late Show" on CBS before the summer of 2023.

Corden gave an emotional announcement of the details of his planned departure on his show saying, "Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. And there is no other way to put it, it has changed my life. I love it."

"I love all the people that work here. I am so proud of what we've achieved. It's been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. So I'm happy to announce today that I've signed a new contract, to carry on hosting The Late Late Show," he said.

"When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?" Corden said. "And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

Corden saw great success with his Carpool Karaoke series, in which the episode with singer Adele racked up more than 250 million views on YouTube, just to name one.

As Deadline reported, CBS bosses were keen to keep Corden, offering him various alternative deals and a two-year extension along with a rolling one-year deal, before he made his final decision.

“My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision,” Corden said.