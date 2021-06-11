Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Ice shelf protecting Antarctic glacier is breaking up faster

items.[0].image.alt
Ian Joughin/AP
This January 2010 photo provided by Ian Joughin shows crevasses near the Pine Island Glacier grounding line, near its western margin in Antarctica. According to a study published in the Friday, June 11, 2021 issue of Science Advances, the critical Antarctic glacier is looking more vulnerable as satellite images show the ice shelf that blocks it from collapsing into the sea is breaking up much faster than before and spawning huge icebergs. (Ian Joughin via AP)
Antarctic Glacier Melt
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 19:30:17-04

Satellite video shows the ice shelf holding the Pine Island Glacier in Antarctica back from the sea is breaking up much faster than before.

A study Friday shows the ice shelf has shrunk by one-fifth since 2017.

That worries scientists because the large glacier protected by the shelf could collapse sooner than the centuries they had predicted.

When the shelf breaks up, it spawns icebergs 5 miles long and 22 miles wide, then those break into smaller ones.

Scientists say the crumbling of the shelf, captured on time-lapse satellite video, is triggered by climate change.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community