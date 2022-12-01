'I like Hitler': Ye faces backlash after praising Hitler during 'InfoWars' interview

Rapper Kanye West is facing backlash after he told Alex Jones Thursday during an interview on Jones' talk show "InfoWars" that he likes former dictator of Germany Adolf Hitler.

During his appearance, West, who now goes by Ye, told Jones that the leader of the Nazi Party, like every human being, brought value to the world, Variety and Billboard reported.

Before the show went into a commercial break, Ye could be heard saying, “I like Hitler," according to Rolling Stone and Billboard.

West was also joined by white supremacist Nick Fuentes during his interview.

After his appearance, West took to Twitter, writing, “I love the first amendment! Long live Ye! I pray to Jesus that Elon is for real…”

Following Ye's interview, The Republican Jewish Coalition issued a statement condemning the rapper for his comments, saying that he was "a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation."

His controversial comments are just the latest in a string of antisemitic remarks, which has seen companies, including Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga cut ties with him.