Watch Now
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star dies following lightning strike

Bolt of lightening in a night sky
danr13/danr13
Bolt of lightening in a night sky during a thunderstorm with copy space in a weather or meteorology concept
Bolt of lightening in a night sky
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 16:11:50-04

William Friend, the husband of Bevin Prince, who starred in the TV show "One Tree Hill," died following a lightning strike, according to multiple published reports.

Friend was a 33-year-old CEO at Bisnow Media.

“We mourn the loss of such a quality human being and we will miss Will and all that he brought to the world," said Daniel Kortick, managing partner of Wicks Group, which purchased Bisnow in 2016.

According to WECT in Wilmington, North Carolina, Friend was struck by lightning on Sunday near Masonboro Island.

Attempts to resuscitate Friend were unsuccessful.

Prince has not commented on her husband's death. However, former "One Tree Hill" castmates have sent her their well-wishes.

Sophia Bush posted a picture of the couple on Instagram and said she was "heartbroken" by the loss. Hilarie Burton called Prince the "strong one" in her friend group and asked for others to "lift" her up.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation