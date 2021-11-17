Watch
House votes to censure Gosar over violent video

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, takes an elevator as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on a resolution to formally rebuke him for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. In addition to the official censure, House Democrats want to oust him from his seats on the House Oversight Committee and the Natural Resources Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Paul Gosar
Posted at 2:35 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 16:41:01-05

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives censured Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for a violent video he posted online.

Two Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, joined Democrats in voting to censure Gosar. The resolution passed by a final vote of 223-207— with one Republican voting present.

The animated video Gosar shared shows him attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke about the video prior to the vote.

"It is a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States of America can not bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of Congress is wrong," she said.

Gosar rejected that the video condoned violence.

"I do not espouse violence towards anyone. I never have. I voluntarily took the cartoon down, not because it was a threat, but some thought it was. Out of compassion who generally thought offense, I self-censored," he said.

Gosar will now be removed from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Natural Resources Committee.

Gosar served on the Oversight and Reform Committee with Ocasio-Cortez.

