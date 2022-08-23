'House of the Dragon': Show's star, Emily Carey, deletes Twitter because 'it's so loud'

The 19-year-old star of HBO's new buzzworthy series "House of the Dragon," Emily Carey, said that while she appreciates the power of social media, she decided to delete her Twitter account "because it's just so loud."

Carey told Australian paper news.com.au that her recent decision to rid her digital life of Twitter came after she suggested that there should be a backstory written for her Game of Thrones character to make her more human. Fans accused her of not understanding the story, written by George R.R. Martin in his series of books. GoT fans accused her of not being willing to accept that "Alicent" is a villain.

The British actress made the comments at a Comic-Con event in July while discussing her character Alicent Hightower.

The HBO series has enjoyed some historic success, as the company said it brought in the "largest audience for any new original series" in HBO's history.

Carey explained at the July Comic-Con event that she had created the backstory saying, "I've never had the freedom to create a whole human being like this before. So it was so much fun being able to go so in-depth with her."

I think she's so multifaceted. There are so many layers to her," she said of Alicent. "I think lots of people are already expecting her to be the villain of the show, but I think bringing her in younger, there was a lot more to explore."

As CNN reported, "House of the Dragon," based on the George R.R. Martin novel "Fire & Blood," appears to have a fan base dedicated to keeping the show as much in line with Martin's novels, as possible. Many did not share same excitement with taking creative liberties with Carey's character on the show.

"But I will say I did delete Twitter because it's just so loud," she said. "Even when it's good, there's so many, and it's so loud."

"I'm 19, so I'm all on social media, and I've been on social media since I was a kid because I've worked since I was a kid, so I'm very conscious of things ... any hate that comes in, it's just ... it's a person behind a screen," Carey told news.com.au. "You just have to move on from it," she said.