Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

High prices at the grocery store aren't going away any time soon, Goldman Sachs says

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Displays of bags of snack foods frame an aisle without a customer in a King Soopers grocery store Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in southeast Denver. The union representing more than 8,000 workers in 68 stores across metropolitan Denver announced on Friday, Jan. 21, that a tentative agreement has been reached to end a 10-day strike against King Soopers and its parent, Kroger Co. The union will vote on the agreement on Monday, Jan. 24. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Grocery Store
Posted at 9:37 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:37:31-05

Inflation has caused prices at the grocery store to spike in recent months, leading to higher bills across the country. Unfortunately, economists at Goldman Sachs say Americans should prepare to spend more in the months ahead.

According to a report released by Goldman Sachs on Monday, the firm projects that prices at grocery stores will go up between 5 and 6% this year.

"The stage has been set for further substantial increases in retail food prices this year," Goldman Sachs economists wrote in the report, according to CNN.

The analysts blamed grocery price increases on the ongoing supply chain turmoil, a worker shortage, COVID-19 and other issues.

The Wall Street Bank says food commodity prices are already up 6% in 2022, and rising costs for items like fertilizer will make things worse. The rapid increase in prices has contributed to the highest overall rate of inflation that the U.S. has seen in nearly four decades.

The increases are projected to come after food prices skyrocketed in 2021, according to a January report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That report noted grocery prices jumped 6.5% year-over-year.

The foods that saw the highest price jumps were meat and fish (12.5%), nonalcoholic beverages (5.2%) and fruits and vegetables (5.0%).

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Winter Olympics 480

The Winter Olympics on KOAA-TV and NBC

Tokyo Olympics Learn More