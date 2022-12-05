Here are the 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

Million of people will ship gifts this holiday season. Here are the shipping deadlines, so you make sure your packages arrive on time:

USPS

(Last day to ship for expected delivery before Dec. 25)

USPS Retail Ground Service - Dec. 17

First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service - Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service - Dec. 23

FedEx

(Last day to ship for expected delivery before Dec. 25)

FedEx Ground Economy - Dec. 8

FedEx Ground - Dec. 14

FedEx Express - Options from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23

UPS

(Last day to ship for expected delivery before Dec. 25)

UPS Ground - Check UPS calculator

UPS 3 Day Select - Dec. 20

UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 22