Hawaii is only state that hasn't announced plans to lift indoor mask mandate

Hawaii is the only state in the country that hasn't announced plans to lift its indoor mask mandate.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that the state was lifting its indoor mask mandate, effective immediately.

Hours later, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced his state would lift its indoor mask mandate on March 21.

Both states left the decision to require masks in schools up to local school districts.

Lujan Grisham and Inslee said they decided to ease restrictions due to lower COVID-19 case counts and fewer hospitalizations.

"With vaccines, boosters and effective treatment options widely available, we have the tools we need to protect ourselves," Lujan Grisham said.

The two Democrats follow other Democratic governors who have decided to lift mask mandates as the nation comes out of the omicron surge.

The Centers for Disease Control is expected to update its mask guidance soon. However, the current guidance still says people should wear a mask indoors in "high transmission" areas, which is virtually all of the U.S.