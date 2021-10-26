Haunted house attraction in Colorado destroyed in Monday morning fire

PARKER, Colo. — A haunted house attraction burned to the ground early Monday in a fire, and now investigators are looking for information on two people of interest in connection with the "suspicious" blaze.

The South Metro Fire Rescue said it responded to a fire around 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday involving a structure at Flat Acres Farm.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire just south of Twenty Mile Road and west of Parker Road. Hay bales were burning in the fire, and gusty winds pushed the smoke plume northward.

The fire destroyed the farm's Fright Acres Haunted House, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The South Metro Fire Rescue said crews used a water tender shuttle to carry 3,000 gallons of water from the closest hydrant to the scene, helping keep Twenty Mile Road open.

South Metro Fire Rescue

"Prayers to all the first responders that came out to assist. Prayers to everyone assisting with this unfortunate situation," the Flat Acres Farm Facebook account posted Monday.

Firefighters fully contained the fire by 2:12 a.m., but the blaze continued to burn from the interior for several hours.

A Red Flag Warning was effect in the area from noon to 6 p.m. Monday around Parker and in much of the Denver metro area.

No evacuations were needed, and nobody was injured in the fire, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Denver7

The South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Marshal's Office said it obtained surveillance video that showed two people arriving at the property and walking inside. A short time later, the video recorded flames on the property.

Officials have deemed the cause of the fire to be "suspicious" and are seeking more information about the two people seen in the surveillance video.

This story was originally published by Stephanie Butzer on Scripps station KMGH in Denver.