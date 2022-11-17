Harvard, Yale withdrawing from popular rankings report

The law schools at Harvard and Yale will no longer participate in the U.S. & World Report college rankings.

The Ivy League schools claim the ranking system is "flawed."

"They disincentivize programs that support public interest careers, champion need-based aid, and welcome working-class students into the profession," said Yale Law School Dean Heather K. Gerken.

"It has become impossible to reconcile our principles and commitments with the methodology and incentives the U.S. News rankings reflect," said John Manning, dean of Harvard Law School.

According to The New York Times, U.S. News & World Report stood by its rankings system.

“Our mission is, and has always been, to provide data on schools for prospective students and their families," the publication said in a statement to The Times.