Harris was reportedly inside DNC headquarters when pipe bomb was discovered outside

Kamala Harris was reportedly inside the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Jan. 6, 2021, when authorities discovered a pipe bomb outside.

Harris, who was vice president-elect and a U.S. Senator at the time, was evacuated, according to ABC News.

A year later, the person who planted the pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee Headquarters and the Republican National Committee has not been located.

Harris did not mention her presence at the DNC when marking the one-year anniversary of the riots. Instead, she talked about being at the Capitol prior to the attacks.

"I was here at the Capitol that morning, at a classified hearing with fellow members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Hours later, the gates of the Capitol were breached," she said. "I had left. But my thoughts immediately turned not only to my colleagues, but to my staff, who had been forced to seek refuge in our office, converting filing cabinets into barricades."

The rioters temporarily forced lawmakers to pause the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the 2020 presidential election.

However, Harris was among the members of congress who would return later that night to certify Biden's victory.

"The violent assault that took place here, the very fact of how close we came to an election overturned — that reflects the fragility of democracy," Harris stated. "Yet, the resolve I saw in our elected leaders when I returned to the Senate chamber that night — their resolve not to yield but to certify the election; their loyalty not to party or person but to the Constitution of the United States — that reflects its strength."