Girlfriend of man fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse speaks about trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — Hannah Gittings and her boyfriend, Anthony Huber, were in Kenosha protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 25, 2020. That night, Huber was shot and killed.

Gittings is now back in Kenosha awaiting a verdict in the trial of the man who pulled the trigger, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

Tuesday saw tense moments outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse. For Gittings, it brings back feelings of when she last saw her boyfriend.

"It's been more dramatic than I thought it was going to be. We all knew the trial was coming, obviously," Gittings said.

Rittenhouse's defense team says Huber attacked Rittenhouse with a skateboard, and Rittenhouse killed Huber in self-defense. The prosecution and Gittings said Huber was trying to disarm Rittenhouse.

Gittings said she expected Huber's actions to be more of a focus during the trial.

TMJ4 The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

"I just feel he was so underrepresented in this trial and I don't think that's fair because what he did was assess an active shooter situation, and he was just that type of man," Gittings said. "If he could've gotten that gun away, he would've held on to it. I don't think he would've thrown it. But clearly his main goal was to just stop this kid from doing what he just done, which was murdering Joseph Rosenbaum."

Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and failure to comply with an emergency order. He faces life in prison if convicted of the intentional homicide count.

This story was originally published by Tony Atkins on Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.