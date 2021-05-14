Free offices with a view: 4 lighthouses, courtesy of feds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The federal government is making available for free some waterfront workspaces with killer views.

The General Services Administration says the U.S. Coast Guard no longer needs four of the nation's most picturesque lighthouses.

It's now inviting federal, state, and local agencies and certain types of nonprofits to take them over at no cost.

The lighthouses up for grabs include Beavertail Light in Jamestown, Rhode Island.

That's America's third-oldest lighthouse.

In 1977, it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places, The Associated Press reported.

The others are Watch Hill Light in Westerly, Rhode Island, not far from Taylor Swift's beachside mansion; Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Light in Ohio; and Duluth Harbor North Pierhead Light in Minnesota.

The federal government says the free-of-charge lighthouses are also available to nonprofit organizations, educational and community development agencies, or groups devoted to parks, recreation, culture, or historic preservation.

For those interested, you have 60 days, and then the National Park Service will review the applications.