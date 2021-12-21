Formerly conjoined twins back home in Yemen

Formerly conjoined twins who underwent a successful separation surgery are back home in Yemen.

UNICEF says the twins were born last December and were joined at the chest and abdomen.

In July, doctors moved them to a specialty hospital in Jordan for separation surgery.

After months of recovering, the family has returned home.

The cost of the procedure was covered by UNICEF and private donors.

“I can’t express my feelings,” said the twins’ father, Yasser Albukhaity, in a press release. “There was a feeling of fear at the beginning, but we had great faith in Allah and in the medical team. Thank God the surgery was a big success. I want to thank UNICEF, the donors, the Yemeni Health Ministry, and all who provided help in this journey. I wish for them [the twins] to be educated like other children, to finish their higher studies, and to be of great benefit for their country in the future.”