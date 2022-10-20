Former VP Pence asked if he would back Trump in 2024 election

Former Vice President Mike Pence took questions from an audience at Georgetown University on Wednesday. During the Q&A, Pence was asked whether he would support former President Donald Trump if he becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

Pence was coy with his answer.

"Well, there might be somebody else I'd prefer more,” Pence said. “You know, what I can tell you is I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership. All my focus has been on the midterm elections and it will stay that way for the next 20 days. But after that, we'll be thinking about the future, ours and the nation's. I'll keep you posted, OK?"

Pence may have presidential aspirations of his own. Although some have considered him a likely candidate in the Republican field in 2024, he has not said one way or another if he intends to run.

If Pence opts to run, it could create an unusual matchup pitting two former running mates against each other.

But the events following the 2020 election turned the two partners into rivals. Pence opposed Trump’s calls to reject the results of the 2020 Electoral College as Trump tried to remain in power.

In the primaries leading up to the 2022 election, Pence largely backed Republican candidates who did not object to the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Trump, on the other hand, backed many candidates who said they would have discarded the results of the 2020 election.