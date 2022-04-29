Former professional tennis player Boris Becker sentenced to prison for bankruptcy offenses

LONDON (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was convicted earlier this month on four charges under the Insolvency Act and had faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The 54-year-old German was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts.

Becker was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an $871,000 bank loan and shares in a tech firm.

The judge told the former world No. 1 player that he’s shown no remorse.

Becker retired from the ATP Tour in 1999. After retiring, Becker has served as a television commentator and a coach. He worked with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic from 2013 to 2016.