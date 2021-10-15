Former President Clinton to remain in hospital another night

Former President Bill Clinton's health is “trending in the right direction,” but will remain in a California hospital for another night, his spokesperson said Friday.

Clinton, 75, has been receiving treatment for a reported urological infection at UC Irvine Medical Center since Tuesday.

Angel Ureña, the former president's spokesperson, said Clinton is receiving more IV antibiotics.

"President Clinton continues to be in excellent spirits and is deeply grateful for the outstanding care he is receiving and the well wishes that people have sent from across American and around the world," Ureña said.

The former president received a visit from his wife, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She was spotted leaving the hospital late Thursday night.