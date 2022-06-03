Watch
Florida prepares for possible tropical storm

Posted at 7:09 AM, Jun 03, 2022
The Atlantic hurricane season is only three days old, and already, Florida residents are preparing for a tropical system.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 is churning in the Gulf of Mexico with top sustained winds of 40 mph, which would be enough to make it a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center said the system is developing a well-formed center, which would allow it to become a tropical storm officially.

Parts of Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic coasts are under tropical storm warnings. Parts of Cuba and The Bahamas are also under tropical storm warnings.

The impending storm has forced several events in South Florida to postpone, including a University of Miami baseball game. The Miami Zoo is also closed on Friday.

