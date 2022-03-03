Florida first lady cancer-free after chemo, governor says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement in a video message Thursday.

The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor in late January said she finished chemotherapy treatments.

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” said Casey said in a statement. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

The governor thanked people for their thoughts and prayers.

"It's lifted her spirits. It's made a tremendous difference," he said.

The 41-year-old has played an active role in her husband’s administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events.

The couple has three children.