Firefighters rescue deer from canal

Firefighters made a daring rescue in Sacramento.

A person called for help after seeing a deer stuck in a canal on Sunday.

When firefighters responded, they say the deer had "completely given up."

Once in a rescue boat, the firefighters managed to get close enough to the deer to secure it with a rope.

They were eventually able to pull the deer to the side of the canal. Firefighters said it was exhausted from swimming and trying to get out of the canal.

"Had to relax for a minute with his rescuers once out of the water," Metro Fire of Sacramento tweeted.

After taking a quick breather, firefighters said the deer walked away without any major injuries.