FDA announces recall of frozen raspberries due to possible hepatitis A contamination

Posted at 2:44 PM, Dec 05, 2022
More than 1,000 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries are being recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the product may be contaminated with hepatitis A.

"Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food," the FDA states. "It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months."

The FDA says the recalled raspberries are packaged in 10-pound branded cartons. They were reportedly sold through Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The FDA says there are no reports of illness or adverse reactions linked to the product.

There is a vaccine to prevent hepatitis A. It's recommended for children under 18 and certain at-risk groups.

