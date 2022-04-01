Explosions destroy auto repair shop in Missouri

One person was injured when explosions rocked an auto repair shop in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday.

About a half dozen people made it out of the shop alive.

"What we're looking for is a source of the explosion and what caused it," said Captain Leon Whitener of the St. Louis Fire Dept.

The building is in shambles. Windows and walls are completely destroyed.

Employees say a fireball came up from the basement. Officials believe oil tanks stored in the basement are likely responsible for the explosions.

They are investigating what could have ignited the tanks.