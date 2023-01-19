Watch Now
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled

Rittenhouse Conference
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to the crowd after speaking at a panel discussion at the Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called "Kenosha On Camera," comes a month after Rittenhouse's acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Rittenhouse Conference
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 14:18:10-05

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — An event that was being promoted as a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip was canceled, according to hotel officials.

Flyers circulated on social media stating the event would take place in the Oak Room on Wednesday, January 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"You guys aren't going to want to miss out on this one!" Rittenhouse told his Twitter followers.

A spokesperson for the Grand Canal Shoppes said tenants reached out to officials to announce that the event was canceled.

"We do not speak on behalf of our tenants, but want to emphasize this event did not align with our property’s core event guidelines," officials said in a statement.

According to the event's flyer, the private reception was in association with this week's ShotShow convention.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in November 2021 after testifying that he was acting in self-defense when he shot three people in August 2020 during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Two of the individuals died.

This story was originally reported on ktnv.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards