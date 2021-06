Engineering report showed 'major structural damage' before Surfside condo collapse

A 2018 engineering report said that the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed this week near Miami had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs.

The report was released by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig through the rubble Saturday. They were trying to find any of the 159 people who remain unaccounted. At least four people were killed.

The engineering report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage. But it did note the need for costly repairs to fix the slab as well as damaged concrete columns beams and walls in the parking garage.

From sinkholes to concrete-weakening saltwater intrusion, theories abound on what caused a Florida beachside condominium tower to collapse with no warning. The Champlain Towers South building was in the midst of its 40-year recertification process, which requires detailed inspections.

The seaside condominium that collapsed in Florida this week was a true reflection of Miami’s international mix: South American immigrants, Orthodox Jews, foreign retirees. Among the 159 people still missing is a Filipino-American who loved to play the piano, Cuban immigrant grandparents who had dreamed of retiring at the beach, and a young Paraguayan who arrived just a week ago to work as a nanny.

Now, the building is a symbol of international tragedy, as families around the world hope for news of loved ones in a terrified state of limbo.

Officials are expected to give an update at 10:30 a.m. EST Saturday.