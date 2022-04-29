Watch
Elon Musk sells $4 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter purchase

Ben Margot/AP
Storm clouds roll over the Tesla plant Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Elon Musk has sold more than 4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Musk reported the sale in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

The shares were sold over the past few days, at prices ranging from $872.02 to $999.13.

The world’s richest man tweeted that no further sales of Tesla shares are planned.

Most of the sales took place on Tuesday, when Tesla shares closed down 12%.

Tesla investors have also sold shares this week, as they worry that Musk will no longer focus on the company now that he’s bought Twitter.

