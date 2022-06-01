Dustin Johnson defies PGA Tour and joins Saudi-funded series

Dustin Johnson is joining the Saudi-funded golf league. Johnson was the biggest surprise when the LIV Golf Invitational released its field for next week's inaugural tournament next week in England.

Phil Mickelson is not on the list. That's another surprise.

It was Mickelson's comments about the Saudis and the PGA Tour that led to many top players pledging their support to the PGA Tour in February. Johnson has had a change of heart and is risking his PGA Tour membership.

The LIV Golf tournament offers $25 million in prize money. The winner gets $4 million.

The PGA Tour has not given permission to players to join the competing event. The same weekend, the PGA Tour hosts the RBC Canadian Open, an event Johnson won in 2018.

The LIV Golf Invitational also includes a number of other former major champions, including Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen.