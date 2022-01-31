Dozens of guns among items stolen from cargo trains in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say dozens of handguns and shotguns were among items stolen by thieves who raided cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months.

The Los Angeles Times reports police arrested three people last summer carrying new .22-caliber handguns.

A trace of the weapons revealed they came from a batch of 36 handguns reported missing as they were being shipped by train to Tennessee.

Police say shotguns were also stolen, but it's unclear how many.

According to the Associated Press, the guns reportedly came off a cargo train in LA’s Lincoln Heights rail yards, one of the suspects told police.

Two of the other suspects with shotguns were arrested shortly thereafter.

A trace of those shotguns found that they were part of a missing shipment of 46 shotguns.

Of those guns stolen from the trains, only 82 have been recovered.

The cargo thefts gained national attention earlier this month after local TV stations showed images of thousands of discarded boxes from stolen packages blanketing the tracks.