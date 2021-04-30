Disneyland, California Adventure reopen after pandemic-related closure

The wait is over for Disney fans -- Disneyland and Disney California Adventure opened their gates to the public Friday for the first time in over a year.

The theme parks in Anaheim, which have been shut down since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, welcomed guests at 9 a.m.

As of now, only California residents are allowed to visit Disneyland and California Adventure, and attendance at the parks will be limited to a state-mandated 25 percent.

Disney has implemented a reservation system for its ticket purchases. More information can be found at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/tickets/.

Other rules in place at the parks include face mask requirements for all guests and cast members, contactless interactions with Mickey Mouse and other characters, and cashless transactions.

Additionally, not all rides/attractions, dining options, and shops will be open. An updated list can be found at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/attractions/disneyland/, https://disneyland.disney.go.com/dining/disneyland/, or https://disneyland.disney.go.com/shops/disneyland/.

Park officials are reminding guests that the FASTPASS and MaxPass services for rides and attractions are not available due to health and safety protocols. Guests are being asked to use the Disneyland mobile app's virtual queue system.

Jermaine Ong at KGTV first reported this story.