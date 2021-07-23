Disney Cruise Lines to resume sailing on Aug. 9

After more than a year away from sailing the seas because of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Cruise Line is set to resume sailings next month from Port Canaveral, Florida.

On Friday, Disney Parks announced the cruises would begin again on Aug. 9 and sail to Bahamas on the Disney Dream.

"I’m speaking on behalf of our entire cast and crew when I emphatically say, 'We have missed you!'" Yolanda Cade, the Director of Public Relations of Disney Signature Experiences, said a blog post. "Right now, we’re working hard to get ready for your return, and our focus remains on operating in a responsible way while creating magic for all on board. That’s why we’ve enhanced our health and safety measures to promote wellness for guests and crew aboard our ships and in the destinations we visit."

According to the Disney Cruise Lines website, Disney Cruise Line will not require vaccinations for guests, but they strongly encourage all eligible customers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before sailing.

The company said travelers fully vaccinated may choose to prove vaccination to be exempt from pre-trip and embarkation day testing requirements and travel insurance requirements.