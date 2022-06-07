Disney apologizes after couple's proposal at park was ruined

PARIS — Disney says it has apologized to a couple after one of its employees ruined their marriage proposal.

A video first posted on Reddit shows a man getting down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend at Disneyland Paris.

The couple was situated perfectly in front of the Sleeping Beauty castle.

But as the man popped the question, an employee came rushing in and snatched the ring out of the man’s hands and he escorted the couple off the platform.

The employee reportedly told the couple that the spot below the platform would be “even better.”

The man who proposed, and does not want to be identified, told the New York Times that he had asked a Disney employee for permission before climbing up to the platform.

Disney reportedly offered the couple a free weekend and hotel stay at any Disney park, but they refused.

Disney issued a statement saying it regretted how the situation was handled and offered its “sincere apologies to the couple.”