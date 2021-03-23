Menu

Detroit mayor: HGTV's Curtis was 'scammed' in house deal

Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 23, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — The mayor of Detroit says the star of HGTV’s “Rehab Addict Rescue” apparently was “scammed” when she bought a blighted Detroit home from someone who wasn’t the owner.

The Detroit Land Bank Authority holds the title to a house acquired in 2017 by Nicole Curtis. Curtis says she has spent $60,000 so far on repairs and other costs.

The land bank has put the house on the market for $40,000. Curtis filed a lawsuit last week seeking to keep the property or be reimbursed.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the land bank simply can't turn the property over without getting something in return.

