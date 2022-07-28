Detective testifies that Alex Jones 'most dangerous' type of attack denier

AUSTIN, Texas — The defamation trial of Infowars host Alex Jones over his comments about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting being a hoax is underway.

Jurors in an Austin, Texas, courtroom heard opening statements and testimony from a detective who led the investigation into the 2012 shooting that left 26 people, including 20 students, dead.

According to the Associated Press, Connecticut State Police Detective Daniel Jewiss told jurors that there are three types of people who've denied what happened in Newtown, Connecticut.

He placed Jones in the group of people who knew the truth of what happened but twisted it to gain "power and money," the news outlet reported.

According to the AP, Jones is being sued by victims' families for his false comments that the deadly school massacre was a hoax.

If found guilty, Jones could suffer yet another significant blow financially, the news outlet reported.

According to CNN, Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April.

Jones has already been found liable by judges in Texas and Connecticut, the AP reported.