Denver gets first snowfall, breaks 87-year-old record

Denver finally got its first snowfall of the season, shattering an 87-year-old record for the latest first snow.

It wasn't much: The official measurement on Friday at Denver International Airport was just three-tenths of an inch.

Jim Kalina, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, says the Denver metro region is experiencing an extended La Nina weather pattern. That tends to produce drier weather conditions.

The conditions also come as much of Western U.S. is experiencing a megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

Before Friday, the Mile High City's latest measurable snowfall was on Nov. 21, 1934.

While Denver received less than an inch of snow, the surrounding mountains saw their first major snowfall of the season.

Aspen, Silverton, Telluride and Crested Butte all reported more than a foot of snow. On top of the snow, much of Colorado is under wind warnings that will stretch into Saturday.