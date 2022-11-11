Delays continue after fire at Dallas airport is extinguished

Delays have ensued following a fire at a gas pump at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The fire was first reported Friday morning. Airport officials said crews were quickly able to extinguish it and shut off the affected pump.

An FAA groundstop was initiated while crews performed safety inspections. It has since been lifted.

Around noon, the airport tweeted that the "airlines’ fuel contractor has restored operations at their facility, and they are in the process of sending fuel to aircraft."

The airport cautioned that it could take time for fueling operations to return to normal.

Dozens of delays are reported on the airport's website.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline to find out if their flight has been canceled or delayed.