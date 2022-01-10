Death toll rises to 10 after cliff collapses onto boat in Brazilian lake

BRASILIA, Brazil — At least 10 people are dead after an enormous cliff wall broke off and collapsed onto several tour boats Saturday in Brazil.

The incident was captured on video.

According to CBS News and ABC News, the tragic incident happened at Capitolio Canyon in Furnas Lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

CBS News reported that the bodies of two missing people were found on Sunday.

The Associated Press reported that at least 32 people were injured, with most of them being released from hospitals Saturday evening.

The AP reported that one victim was identified as 68-year-old Júlio Borges Antunes.

The names of the other victims have not been released.

Officials believe the cliff collapse could be related to recent heavy rains.