DC celebrates the 35th annual high heel race

An annual high heel race in our nation's capital took things to a "higher" level on Tuesday.

Thousands of participants dressed up and raced in high heels for the 35th running of the race held in Washington, D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser hosted the event to acknowledge the city's LGBTQ community

The iconic race took place on 17th street in the Dupont Circle neighborhood.

It covered three blocks and lasted about 10 minutes.

Those who participated came dressed up as thousands of spectators cheered them on.