Dallas Cowboys face backlash for partnering with gun-themed coffee company

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - Fans watch at the start of an NFL football game inside AT&T Stadium between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, on Sept. 8, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys sparked criticism on social media Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after announcing a marketing agreement with a gun-themed coffee company with blends that include “AK-47 Espresso,” “Silencer Smooth” and “Murdered Out.” The partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Co. was revealed on Twitter the day after seven people died in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jul 08, 2022
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys faced backlash after they announced they were partnering with a gun-themed coffee company a day after several people were killed in a mass shooting in suburban Chicago.

On Tuesday, "America's Team" announced the partnership with Salt Lake City-based Black Rifle Coffee Co., which sells coffee with names like "AK-47 Espresso" and "Murdered Out."

"#CowboysNation, please welcome America’s Coffee to America’s Team. We are celebrating America’s birthday all week long by giving away tickets to a #DallasCowboys home game & a -year subscription to @blckriflecoffee!" the team tweeted.

The coffee company, which a U.S. Army veteran founded, is popular among conservatives and gun-rights advocates, the Associated Press reported.

The team faced immediate criticism due to the timing of the announcement.

On July 4, seven people were killed, and more than 30 others were wounded at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

News of the partnership also comes a month after 19 students and two teachers were killed during a school shooting in Uvalde.

The Cowboys previously announced they were donating $400,000 to support victims and survivors of the school shooting.

