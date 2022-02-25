Crisis in Ukraine: here's how you can help

Ukrainians and their families are fearing for their lives as Russia invades their country. Many have been forced to flee their homes, taking only basic necessities and documents. Now, people around the world are stepping up to help.

UNICEF

UNICEF is currently on the ground in Ukraine, helping children with water, health and education services.

You can give a one-time or recurring donation here.

RED CROSS

The International Committee of the Red Cross is supporting the Ukrainian Red Cross right now. The groups are supporting food-producing initiatives, repairing infrastructure, and helping hospitals, schools, mental health facilities and community centers.

You can make a one-time donation or a monthly contribution here.

OUTRIGHT ACTION INTERNATIONAL

OutRight Action International is helping the LGBTIQ community in Ukraine. It has launched a fundraising campaign to help people find shelter and support in nearby countries.

You can make a one-time donation here.

REVIVED SOLDIERS UKRAINE

Revived Soldiers Ukraine provides medication and supplies to hospitals in Ukraine. The group is seeking donations to help wounded soldiers and civilians, while also providing support to military hospitals.

You can help by becoming a patron on Patreon, making monthly donations, or making Amazon purchases. More information is available here.

