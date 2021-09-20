COVID-19 pandemic has killed as many Americans as 1918 Spanish flu pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has now killed roughly the same amount of people who died from the 1918 Spanish flu.

According to Johns Hopkins, more than 675,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control says the Spanish flu killed “about 675,000” people in the U.S.

With COVID-19 still surging in the U.S., it’s expected the death toll will only climb.

Prior to COVID-19, the CDC said the 1918 influenza pandemic was the “most severe pandemic in recent history.”

Ending the COVID-19 pandemic means different things to different people. Most medical experts believe COVID-19 will stick around, but it will be less severe.

“We hope it will be like getting a cold, but there’s no guarantee,” Emory University biologist Rustom Antia told The Associated Press.

A similar scenario ended the Spanish flu pandemic. The H1N1 flu virus still circulates today, but there are vaccines and natural immunity that have made it less severe.