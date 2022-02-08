Couple suing New York hotel for allegedly 'destroying' daughter's wedding due to noise restrictions

A bride's parents are suing a New York hotel for allegedly "destroying" their daughter's wedding due to its "severe" noise restrictions.

According to a complaint filed in Kings County on Jan. 31, Marjorie and Russell Newman are suing the Brooklyn Pier 1 Hotel for forcing their daughter and son-in-law to move their wedding reception off-site to "a much smaller, dark dingy room" for music and dancing.

The Newmans said they spent "hundreds of thousands of dollars" on the Sept. 18 event, which included 200 guests, the complaint stated.

According to the court documents, the hotel failed to inform them until after the reception began about a rule that restricted the music to a "woefully low, inadequate and inappropriate" decibel level that no one could hear.

The couple said before they signed a contract with the hotel, the music was approved beforehand by hotel employee Bethanne Lanteri, the court documents stated.

The Newmans are suing the hotel, the wedding planner "Real Housewives of Miami" star Guerdy Abraira, and Laterni for allegedly breach of contract and fraud.

They are seeking $5 million in damages.