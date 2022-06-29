Watch Now
Colorado man injured after bison gores him at Yellowstone

Matthew Brown/AP
FILE - A herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park in Wyo., on Aug. 3, 2016. A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colo., was gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park this week, suffering an arm injury, park officials said. The was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday, June 27, 2022, when a bull bison charged the group. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 13:59:21-04

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo.  — National Park Service officials say a Colorado man was injured earlier this week after being gored by a bison.

In a news release, agency officials said the man and his family were walking on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on Monday when a bison charged them.

A video of the incident appeared to show the man behind the animal as he tried to protect his family when a child is seen running away and the bison chasing after the child, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that the video shows the victim grabbing the child when he was thrown by the bison while still holding onto the child.

Park officials said the man injured his arm and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident is being investigated, the agency said.

According to NPS, this marks the second incident this year involving a park visitor getting gored by a bison.

"Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans," the agency said in the news release.

