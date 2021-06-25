Collapsed Florida building drew global visitors, residents

Florida fire teams worked through the night in hopes of finding survivors in the Miami-area building collapse that has left nearly 100 people missing.

Only one death has been reported, but officials fear that number may skyrocket as they dig into the rubble of the Champlain Towers South.

The 12-story building collapsed early Thursday.

More than 100 people were accounted for, including 35 pulled from the wreckage.

The Champlain drew people from around the globe, some to visit, some to live.

South American officials said 22 people from four countries were missing. Israel reported 20 missing citizens.

There are also an undetermined number of Americans unaccounted for.

