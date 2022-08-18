CNN says network ending 'Reliable Sources,' Brian Stelter leaving the company

CNN announced on Thursday that host Brian Stelter will be leaving the company, and said his show "Reliable Sources" will end.

The show, which analyzed how the media covers various stories over the years, will air its last episode on Sunday.

Amy Entelis, a vice president of content development at the cable network, said, “Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster.”

She said, “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

The show has aired on CNN for 30 years in various forms. Stelter came to the role from the New York Times in 2013 after working for the paper as a media reporter, CNN said.

Stelter hosted shows on how journalists and media outlets covered stories and made decisions during his time with CNN, with a run lasting nearly a decade with the network. He also served as a media writer for CNN.com during that time.

A team with CNN Digital will continue to produce and write the Reliable Sources newsletter.